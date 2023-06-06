GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,884,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.