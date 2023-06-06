Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.44.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,515 shares of company stock valued at $932,920. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

