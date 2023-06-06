Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Trading Down 0.9%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30. 116,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Global Internet of People Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Global Internet of People

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

See Also

