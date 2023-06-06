Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.19.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

