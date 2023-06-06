Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.51. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 371,372 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $655.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

