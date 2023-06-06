Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.68

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $26.84. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 272,024 shares trading hands.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
