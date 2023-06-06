Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CFO Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Globalstar Trading Down 2.5 %
GSAT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.59.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 197.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $5,168,000. Plustick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Globalstar by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 205,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
