Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Down 0.2%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 4,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $307.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

