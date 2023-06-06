Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -194.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
