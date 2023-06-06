Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -194.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.