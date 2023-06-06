Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares changing hands.
Great Panther Mining Trading Down 7.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
