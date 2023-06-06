Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading Up 2.5%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 110,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 36,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNWF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.