Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 43,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 111,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Grid Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$24.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.62.

Grid Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.