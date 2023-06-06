Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,205.50

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,205.50 ($27.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,493.92 ($31.00). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,463 ($30.62), with a volume of 391,487 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.10) to GBX 2,295 ($28.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,121 ($26.37).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,174.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.