HC Wainwright Cuts Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target to $55.00

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio Price Performance
BLTE opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
