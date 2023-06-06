HC Wainwright Cuts Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target to $55.00

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Price Performance

BLTE opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

