HC Wainwright Trims Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price to $5.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Affimed stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 80,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 541,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

