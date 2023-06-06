HC Wainwright Trims Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Target Price to $15.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RKDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($6.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

