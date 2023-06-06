Head-To-Head Analysis: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) vs. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Logitech International 8.03% 20.18% 12.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Logitech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 96.43 Logitech International $4.54 billion 2.26 $364.58 million $2.23 28.09

Analyst Ratings

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions. Logitech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Logitech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Logitech International 3 5 2 0 1.90

Logitech International has a consensus price target of $64.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Logitech International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Logitech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Logitech International beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks. The company was founded by John B. Crawford on March 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Ferndale, MI.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, and streamlabs services; video conferencing products, such as ConferenceCams, which combine enterprise-quality audio and high-definition video to bring video conferencing to businesses of any size; webcams and headsets that turn desktop into collaboration space; and controller for video conferencing room solutions. In addition, the company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected speakers, mobile speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, microphones, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, e-tailers, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears brands. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.