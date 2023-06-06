Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Shares Down 2.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.71. 1,001,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 815,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7277542 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$2,223,480.00. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

