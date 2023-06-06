Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.47

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €69.47 ($74.70) and traded as high as €75.04 ($80.69). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €74.80 ($80.43), with a volume of 314,647 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.47.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.