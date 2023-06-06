Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

