HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 73,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 48,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
HF Foods Group Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HF Foods Group (HFFG)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.