HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 73,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 48,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

HF Foods Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

