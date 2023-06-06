High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.47

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.47 and traded as high as C$14.85. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.61, with a volume of 35,133 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.47.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

