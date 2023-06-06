High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.47

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.47 and traded as high as C$14.85. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.61, with a volume of 35,133 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.47.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Recommended Stories
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.