HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,972 shares of company stock worth $4,921,821 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

