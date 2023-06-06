Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.