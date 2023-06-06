Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.64

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.64 and traded as low as $32.06. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 17,640 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Home Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.65.
Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Home Bancorp Company Profile
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.