Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading Down 0.4%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 267,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 110,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $318.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Home Point Capital had a negative net margin of 63.98% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.