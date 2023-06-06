Howard Lee Sells 16,679 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

