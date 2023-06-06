Howard Lee Sells 16,679 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of AMPH stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
