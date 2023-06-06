HRT Financial LP Acquires 1,983 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.85. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Further Reading

