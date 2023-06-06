HRT Financial LP Acquires 24,392 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.22. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.