HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $199,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $32,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,805 shares of company stock worth $240,613 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 220.60 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

