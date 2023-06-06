HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $1,266,695. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGIO. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

