HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 14,012 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $643.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

