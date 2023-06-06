HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 20,846 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
