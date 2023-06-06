HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 20,846 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluence Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNC. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.