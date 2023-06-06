HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 7,987 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.