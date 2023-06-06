HRT Financial LP Buys New Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRDS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 201,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 330,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NerdWallet Stock Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NRDS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.00 and a beta of 1.49. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

