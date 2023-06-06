HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,671,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expensify by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 512,628 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

EXFY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

