HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %
DB opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
