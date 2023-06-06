HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 11,994 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LEU opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

