HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 16,483 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

