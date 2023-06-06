HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 1,992 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. State Street Corp raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,111,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $290.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

