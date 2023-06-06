HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 21,498 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at $923,542.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $188,326 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTGR opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

