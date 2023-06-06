HRT Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Stock Up 2.1 %

AFRI opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Forafric Global PLC has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.