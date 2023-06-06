HRT Financial LP Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS stock opened at $326.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.
