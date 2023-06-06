HRT Financial LP Has $352,000 Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $47,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $63,685. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

United Security Bancshares Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

