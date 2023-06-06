HRT Financial LP Has $367,000 Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

HRT Financial LP lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680,559 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,637,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after buying an additional 1,037,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

