HRT Financial LP Has $396,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,158 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

