HRT Financial LP Has $422,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $296.28. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.69 and its 200 day moving average is $247.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

