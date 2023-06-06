HRT Financial LP Has $431,000 Stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in BYTE Acquisition were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,304,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

BYTE Acquisition Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.