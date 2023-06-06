HRT Financial LP Increases Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Telos were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telos by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Telos Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TLS opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Telos

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

