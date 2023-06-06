HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ePlus were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

